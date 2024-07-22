Ex-FPÖ man in his sights
Gudenus: “I only defended both women!”
Assault and deprivation of liberty: there are new allegations against Vienna's former deputy mayor Johann Gudenus (FPÖ). And they are serious. An apartment party with a man and two women slipped away. The former top politician defends himself in the "Krone" newspaper.
It is around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday night when cries for help ring out from a window in an otherwise quiet residential area in Vienna-Josefstadt. A large contingent of police and emergency services immediately raced to the scene and a storm of blue lights lit up the dark alleyway.
"Help, help!"
As the door is not opened even after several calls and the apparent victim continues to shout "Help, help!", officers from the municipal police force break down the apartment door due to "imminent danger". Inside, an injured man being treated by an emergency doctor, two frightened women - and Johann "Joschi" Gudenus (48).
He was a former FPÖ grandee and deputy mayor of Vienna until he - like his former party colleague Heinz-Christian-Strache - stumbled across the secretly recorded video of a wild Ibiza night. The former blue top politician and now successful businessman was charged with suspected assault and deprivation of liberty.
I only defended the two women and myself from the man. And he has the chutzpah to call the police himself and present himself as the victim.
That's the sober record of that night. When the "Krone" reached Gudenus, he told a completely different story: "I only defended the two women and myself from the man. And he had the chutzpah to call the police himself and present himself as the victim," is his explanation.
Gudenus is now facing two charges
He had gone with the two ladies - a good old acquaintance and her friend - from the Naschmarkt to the apartment in question for a glass of wine. Then suddenly "this crazy guy" appeared, who was apparently in love with one of the two women and was stalking and threatening her. As a kind of "white knight", he intervened and fought back, sustaining injuries himself (above) in the process. In any case, Gudenus is now facing two charges.
The ball is now in the court's court. Johann Gudenus himself wants to prepare a comprehensive counter-charge with his lawyer on Tuesday. "My story is true, as the bruises show." For the blue former top politician, it could of course also be another episode from "Mei potschertes Leben" ...
