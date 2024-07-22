Gudenus: “I only defended both women!”

Gudenus is now facing two charges

He had gone with the two ladies - a good old acquaintance and her friend - from the Naschmarkt to the apartment in question for a glass of wine. Then suddenly "this crazy guy" appeared, who was apparently in love with one of the two women and was stalking and threatening her. As a kind of "white knight", he intervened and fought back, sustaining injuries himself (above) in the process. In any case, Gudenus is now facing two charges.