Drunk driver caught with a total of 2.16 per mille

Over 400 reports

In addition, 420 other charges were filed and 176 administrative penalty orders were issued during the focus campaign. In 174 cases there were charges for speeding, 91 times for not keeping a safe distance. Two speeders aged 18 and 21 with British license plates in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district, who had been flashed several times at high speeds in the previous days, were also particularly conspicuous.