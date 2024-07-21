Festival celebration
Test run before torch dance at the Residenzbrunnen
100 torch dance couples rehearsed at the Salzburg Exhibition Center for the Festival, which will be extended to three days for the first time this year. Friday (26th) is the Day of Traditions.
It is still oppressively hot in the late evening when all one hundred couples line up behind the Salzburg Arena at the exhibition center. The timing is right, the torch dancers already have a good feel for the distance to the couple in front.
"Keep moving until the end," Alexander Wieland, chairman of Jungalpenland, commands into the microphone. The dress code for the performance is club costume. Tip for the ladies: Wear a petticoat under your dirndl, otherwise your swings in the limelight could reveal unwanted glances. Smiling is allowed, chewing gum is not.
Tradition connects generations
The youngest are 14, the oldest active torchbearer is already 84 years old. "We take part because it's simply a wonderful custom," enthuses Martina Hammerschmid, chairwoman of the traditional costume women in St. Martin. Even two mayors - the heads of St. Martin and Lofer - are part of the Pinzgau delegation, who also travel long distances to rehearse.
The torch dancers come from all over Salzburg. The largest group comes from Flachgau. Slovenian and Croatian associations are also part of the tradition. They will all draw 13 formations in the night sky with their torches. Atmospheric: "When everyone turns to face the spectators at the torch salute," says chairman Wieland. The fire wheels are particularly impressive for the Obertrum club youth, who are taking part for the first time this year. And Irina from Neumarkt - it's a first for her too - adds: "You have to be really quick with the small crosses."
Separate day dedicated to tradition at the opening festival
This year, for the first time, a separate day will be dedicated to tradition at the opening festival. The hundred dancers will bathe the Residenzplatz in soft torchlight on Friday (26.7., 22:30).
A special honor will be bestowed on 30 children, who will hand out a thousand roses to the audience as the grand finale. "There was a big crowd this year," reveals Gitti Forsthofer from Jung Alpenland. They are often the next generation of torch dancers.
