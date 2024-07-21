Test run before torch dance at the Residenzbrunnen

The torch dancers come from all over Salzburg. The largest group comes from Flachgau. Slovenian and Croatian associations are also part of the tradition. They will all draw 13 formations in the night sky with their torches. Atmospheric: "When everyone turns to face the spectators at the torch salute," says chairman Wieland. The fire wheels are particularly impressive for the Obertrum club youth, who are taking part for the first time this year. And Irina from Neumarkt - it's a first for her too - adds: "You have to be really quick with the small crosses."