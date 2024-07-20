Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Others had to wait

Criticism of Salvini for short flight despite IT breakdown

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 10:04

During the worldwide IT breakdown on Friday, tens of thousands of passengers were also stranded at airports in Italy. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, of all people, was able to take off from Rome's Fiumicino Airport for Milan with only a short delay.

comment0 Kommentare

While most flights from Rome-Fiumicino were canceled between 12 noon and 2 p.m., the plane operated by Italian airline ITA Airways with Salvini and other politicians on board was able to take off, albeit around an hour later than planned.

"How is this possible?"
The opposition parties PD and AVS announced parliamentary questions about Salvini's flight. "How is it possible that, while thousands of citizens are suffering inconvenience, the plane with the transport minister on board departs on schedule?" asked the leader of the Italian Greens, Angelo Bonelli.

The flight of Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini took off with only a short delay. (Bild: AFP)
The flight of Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini took off with only a short delay.
(Bild: AFP)

Salvini's right-wing governing party Lega replied that the minister had already booked the flight from Rome to Milan in economy class on Thursday evening. "Today's inconvenience was clearly not foreseeable," the Lega emphasized. Salvini threatened legal action against those who would accuse him of privileges.

Salvini's flight was not the only one
ITA Airways explained in a statement that a total of twelve aircraft had taken off from Rome-Fiumicino in the same period as Salvini's flight between 12 noon and 3 p.m. - ten short and medium-haul flights and two long-haul flights.

In addition, twelve of a total of 14 planned flights took off from Rome-Fiumicino to Milan-Linate on Friday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf