Referendum
Nassereith votes on the long-distance pass plan on Sunday
Should the municipality of Nassereith sell land to the state of Tyrol for the long-distance pass tunnel project? The people of Nassereith will try to answer this question at the polling station on Sunday between 8 am and 1 pm. However, the result of the referendum is not binding for local politicians.
While the Chamber of Commerce calls in a press release to "support the Fernpass package in its entirety", the members of the citizens' initiative (BI) "Initiative Lebensraum Gurgltal, Außerfern und Mieminger Plateau" have had a busy few weeks.
Transit disaster feared
Preparations for the referendum in Nassereith on Sunday (8 a.m. - 1 p.m.) have long been underway, with 537 of the 1,800 or so eligible voters signing the petition. In the meantime, 50 banners in the surrounding area are also advertising a "No" to the sale of municipal land for the highly controversial long-distance pass tunnel and the associated toll.
There are fears of a transit disaster and, above all, the fall of the 7.5-ton limit for trucks. Supported by Gurgiser's Transit Forum, residents on both sides of the B179 Fernpass are fighting against the state's plans.
Accusation that the municipality has no control
In Biberwier, the local council recently gave the (bright) green light with a 6:5 vote. The "counter-deals" (over 20) are lavish. Mau, however, in Nassereith. "Negotiations with the state are ongoing, the result will be presented after the referendum," says BM Herbert Kröll, "this will be rejected anyway, because it's mainly the opponents who are going."
Kröll has already publicly announced that the result is not binding for him. The three members of the DAHUEM list and three out of four of the BIN list take a different view. The opposition members informed the public by post that the will of the citizens was binding for them. It is rumored that BIN mandatary Fitsch was presumably not included because his sister is an employee of the state. The opposition had not received any written promises from the state, and the mayor's actions were non-transparent and speculative. Apart from the new departure ban, nothing is in their hands.
Majority could crumble
It is therefore clear to see that the decisive vote on whether the municipality of Nassereith should sell the 2000 square meters of land to the state already has an explosive history. The main story will play out at the decisive municipal council meeting. Up to now, a positive decision was unquestionable. However, this could be shaky, at least if the rumor mill is to be believed.
Apparently, loyalty to Kröll is wavering within the list. But first it's up to the citizens on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how many go!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
