Korn: 30 years of music for the misunderstood

No tour in the 70s

Welch is unable to say how long Korn will be on the road with this music. "I can see 80-year-old Mick Jagger twirling around the stage with his impressive physique, but that's not us. Do we have three, five or ten years left? I have no idea. As long as we feel that we can still say something and radiate energy, we'll carry on. But I don't see myself touring in my 70s, I'd rather spend my time at home with my loved ones. If I did, then the budget would have to be enough for a system like the Rolling Stones. You're on the road for three weeks and have a three-day break from concert to concert to rest and acclimatize at the next venue." In any case, the fire in the Korn camp is unbroken and the fans are waiting for the new songs with impatient persistence. "Music means much more to us today than it used to."