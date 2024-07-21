Boom is imminent
Almost 1500 Graz residents rely on photovoltaics on their balconies
More and more households are obtaining energy for their own consumption on their own balconies, including in Graz. The city of Graz has already processed 1444 applications for subsidies for such photovoltaic systems. More money is available and an important change in the law is imminent.
Graz wants to become climate-neutral by 2040. An important building block is the expansion of the photovoltaic infrastructure: from 2021 to 2024, a total of 1444 applications for balcony systems were submitted and funded. This corresponds to a funding amount of over 600,000 euros.
The high number of applications for funding shows that people are increasingly driving the energy transition themselves.
Vizebürgermeisterin Judith Schwentner (Grüne)
Such a system can be installed on the balcony, terrace or roof and is connected directly to the home's electricity grid - in other words, it is only intended for self-consumption. "On average, the electricity generated by a small system can be used to boil around 5000 liters of tea water, wash laundry 160 times, switch on the dishwasher 1000 times or drive 3500 kilometers in an electric car," explains Graz climate protection officer Thomas Drage .
The systems installed to date can save 255 tons of
CO₂ equivalents can be saved - thanks to a total output of over 1000 kWp (kilowatt peak). This means that the balconies in Graz are making a contribution comparable to a photovoltaic system the size of one and a half soccer pitches. A winner has now been drawn from all the households that helped crack the 1000 small solar power plants mark.
The current funding campaign will run until the end of the year or until the entire funding volume for 2024 - namely 300,000 euros - has been exhausted. Only small panels with a maximum output of 800 watts are eligible for funding. "Especially in times of exploding energy prices, the purchase of a balcony PV system is doubly smart, because on the one hand you can produce in an environmentally friendly way and save up to 200 euros in electricity costs per year," says Deputy Mayor Judith Schwentner (Greens).
Law facilitates the construction of balcony power plants
A further boom is to be expected, because from September 1, the law will make it easier to install balcony power plants: Previously, you had to obtain the consent of all other apartment owners Now, it is considered consent if you inform the other owners but they do not respond within two months. And if an objection is lodged, a valid reason such as safety concerns must be given in future.
