Greening trend:
“Politicians react with delaying tactics”
The debate about the climate crisis and climate protection is polarizing, and yet the greening megatrend can no longer be stopped, says Florian Maringer, CEO of the Kontext Institute. A new era is dawning for the economy, but politicians need to react quickly - at the moment, they are losing themselves in delaying tactics. However, this trend cannot be stopped.
In fact, current decisions will have a positive or negative impact on our future, depending on how quickly or slowly actual decisions are made. Security must now be created for companies and households. According to Maringer, we can already see the direction in which things will go through modeling, including in terms of pricing. "But the plain language is missing."
Certain technologies will die out
For example, we can see that the combustion engine no longer has a future in purely technological terms if we focus on it as the sole technology. "But it is uncomfortable to make this statement clearly and to state these truths," says Maringer. For example, the cost of fuel would be so high by 2050 that we would need billions of euros to make it affordable. Certain technologies, such as fossil heating systems or combustion engines, will therefore die out in the long term. However, development is slowing down due to delaying tactics, people are unsettled, companies do not know how they should invest and are looking for a clear framework, which is not being provided.
A future government must do one thing above all else, namely create clarity. "What if we made better use of this trend? You can see very clearly that if you push the issue, the benefits are much greater and we create many more jobs." For example, it is already clear today that a mechanic will need completely different skills in the future than they do today.
But in order to show prospects, we need determination and planning. "Politicians must show the direction we are heading in by taking decisive action."
You can find more information in the interview above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.