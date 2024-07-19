“Politicians react with delaying tactics”

Certain technologies will die out

For example, we can see that the combustion engine no longer has a future in purely technological terms if we focus on it as the sole technology. "But it is uncomfortable to make this statement clearly and to state these truths," says Maringer. For example, the cost of fuel would be so high by 2050 that we would need billions of euros to make it affordable. Certain technologies, such as fossil heating systems or combustion engines, will therefore die out in the long term. However, development is slowing down due to delaying tactics, people are unsettled, companies do not know how they should invest and are looking for a clear framework, which is not being provided.