Kevin Magnussen speaks out after Haas withdrawal

The current world championship 16th-placed driver does not want to rule out a career outside Formula 1 either. After all, Magnussen has already gained experience in the sports car program in 2021, so he would not be a newcomer. "It was interesting and exciting to get to know a different side of life," he recalls of his time at Peugeot. What the Dane can definitely rule out is remaining at Haas in a new role. "I don't just want to travel to every race, but I would then focus on other things that are exciting and that fulfill me. Even being a reserve driver and waiting for someone to break their leg is not very exciting," says Magnussen.