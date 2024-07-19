Dane must go
Kevin Magnussen speaks out after Haas withdrawal
Twelve races to go, then it's over! Kevin Magnussen has to pack his bags at the end of the season and leave the Haas Formula 1 racing team. After the decision was announced on Thursday, the Dane has now spoken out himself.
"It will be strange to leave the team at the end of the year, but everything comes to an end," Motorsport-total.com quoted Magnussen as saying. There is no bad blood, the 31-year-old can understand the US team's decision to a certain extent: "Haas has taken the step and wants to decide on its drivers for next year early on. That's understandable and fine with me."
Hoping for a cockpit
It is still unclear what the future holds for Magnussen. Staying in Formula 1 is also realistic, as there are still a few cockpits up for grabs - although not much is likely to happen before Carlos Sainz makes his team decision. "Of course, Carlos is holding everything up at the moment, but there will be movement at some point," Magnussen is certain. Until then, he wants to draw attention to himself with good results, "then I will also be a candidate for these available seats."
The current world championship 16th-placed driver does not want to rule out a career outside Formula 1 either. After all, Magnussen has already gained experience in the sports car program in 2021, so he would not be a newcomer. "It was interesting and exciting to get to know a different side of life," he recalls of his time at Peugeot. What the Dane can definitely rule out is remaining at Haas in a new role. "I don't just want to travel to every race, but I would then focus on other things that are exciting and that fulfill me. Even being a reserve driver and waiting for someone to break their leg is not very exciting," says Magnussen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
