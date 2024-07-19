Salzburg entrepreneurs get involved in the Festival

They shine in pink and yellow - "but they mustn't smell!" says floral artist Jörg Doll, explaining the selection of colorful and seasonal plants for the festival floral arrangements. This is why hydrangeas and dahlias were chosen for the start of the cultural festival. "Lilies would be unthinkable. The hotter the weather, the more fragrant they become. Many people react to them with headaches," says Jörg Doll. The nursery has gathered this experience over decades. Jörg Doll's mother was already supplying the festival with flowers.