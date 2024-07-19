Business worth millions
Salzburg entrepreneurs get involved in the Festival
While international stars shine on stage, local entrepreneurs are working at full speed in the background of the Salzburg Festival.
They shine in pink and yellow - "but they mustn't smell!" says floral artist Jörg Doll, explaining the selection of colorful and seasonal plants for the festival floral arrangements. This is why hydrangeas and dahlias were chosen for the start of the cultural festival. "Lilies would be unthinkable. The hotter the weather, the more fragrant they become. Many people react to them with headaches," says Jörg Doll. The nursery has gathered this experience over decades. Jörg Doll's mother was already supplying the festival with flowers.
This year, the Hallein-based company Werner&Mertz Professional will be involved in the background of the festival for the first time. This company produces detergents, care and cleaning products, such as the Frosch brand. "We cover all the needs of the festival. From hand dishwashing detergent and floor cleaning products to detergents for dishwashers and washing machines," says Werner & Mertz Professional CEO Manuel Habicher.
The ecological standards of the products were particularly decisive for the festival cooperation. The company in Hallein is constantly developing these further.
Certified paper from sustainable forestry is also used for the program booklets. Just a few days before the premiere, photo rehearsals are held to take the production photos, which have to be inserted into the layout with the final changes as quickly as possible.
"When things get really tight, everything has to work perfectly, of course," says Lisa Frost, partner and member of the management team at Samson Druck.
According to the latest value creation analysis of the Festival in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, around 181 million euros in consumer spending by Festival visitors ends up in Salzburg businesses. In addition, there are almost 3000 jobs and 96 million euros in tax revenue.
