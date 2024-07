"I never tire of the text," says Engelbert Obernosterster. The multi-award-winning writer read Paolo Santonino's notes years ago and was inspired to write the play, which premiered in 2004 on the Wieserberg near Dellach in the Gailtal valley. "I wouldn't have wanted to live in the lower classes in Santonino's time. But some things haven't changed since then, such as the hypocrisy. Church dignitaries and knights were not necessarily respectable. I also poke fun a little in my text: When Italian high culture meets mountain culture, when it comes to hairstyles and leg dress."