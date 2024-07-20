Jan Delay: “Austria is like a time machine”

Jan Delay: When you look at things that are 10, 15 or sometimes 25 years old, you have a certain distance and are a bit more objective. It's like looking at something new. It was nice to see that it all has a solid foundation and a common thread. And that the guy who does all this nonsense and always has these ideas and always wants to do everything well, who always drove himself crazy - that it all made sense. In the end, 15 or 20 years later, you still have a nice piece of art that you can listen to. The shame factor was very, very low. Actually, the only things I didn't like were the things I didn't like back then. I made so many different records, with so many different sounds, but when you look at the big picture, it still seems to come from one ideal and one attitude. I thought it was nice to see that I didn't take a wrong turn anywhere.