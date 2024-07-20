Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Interview with

Jan Delay: “Austria is like a time machine”

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 19:00

Before his concerts at Gut Aiderbichl and in Graz, Jan Delay looked back on his 25-year solo career in an interview with "Krone", is glad that he "never took a wrong turn" and revealed what makes the Austrian audience special.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": You once said in an interview that you are not nostalgic. For the album "Forever Jan - 25 Years of Jan Delay", you inevitably had to look back on your career. What were the insights?

Jan Delay: When you look at things that are 10, 15 or sometimes 25 years old, you have a certain distance and are a bit more objective. It's like looking at something new. It was nice to see that it all has a solid foundation and a common thread. And that the guy who does all this nonsense and always has these ideas and always wants to do everything well, who always drove himself crazy - that it all made sense. In the end, 15 or 20 years later, you still have a nice piece of art that you can listen to. The shame factor was very, very low. Actually, the only things I didn't like were the things I didn't like back then. I made so many different records, with so many different sounds, but when you look at the big picture, it still seems to come from one ideal and one attitude. I thought it was nice to see that I didn't take a wrong turn anywhere.

Jan Delay is celebrating his 25-year solo career with his album "Forever Jan". (Bild: Universal Music)
Jan Delay is celebrating his 25-year solo career with his album "Forever Jan".
(Bild: Universal Music)

You didn't take any wrong turns on your tour either, because you're coming to Gut Aiderbichl on 16.8. and to Graz on 17.8. Are we Austrians stricter or more appreciative as an audience compared to the Germans?

There are different regions with different emotions. There are different mentalities in your federal states, just like in Germany. In general, if you had to lump it all together, the only thing that strikes me is that you are a bit of a time machine. You get in and go back a few years. Especially in Vienna, with this morbidity - but I really like that. The audience is always a bit more sluggish. I don't mean that in a bad way, it's just part of the mentality. But I get on well with it and when you know that, you're even happier when they're so happy.

Concert at the Gnadenhof: Jan Delay will be performing at Gut Aiderbichl on 16.8. (Bild: Gut Aiderbichl)
Concert at the Gnadenhof: Jan Delay will be performing at Gut Aiderbichl on 16.8.
(Bild: Gut Aiderbichl)

Speaking of which: can we look forward to an album entitled "Forever Jan - 50 years of Jan Delay" in 25 years' time?

Well, if the world still exists and Jan Delay is still around - of course, why not? But I think what will put a spanner in the works is that there might not be any more albums. Maybe then there will be Jan Delay in 4D - a hologram that comes to your home and plays a concert there. But I'm not averse to that.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kalman Gergely
Kalman Gergely
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf