Road construction in Lower Austria
Nehammer wants to implement S8 and S34 if elected
"Concrete-hard" announcement from the Federal Chancellor: Nehammer announces the rapid construction of the S34 and S8 after the National Council elections.
"Close to St. Pölten, Karl Nehammer wants to seal over 100 hectares of grassland with the S34 expressway. That is an area the size of around 150 soccer pitches. The nine-kilometer-long, four-lane concrete ribbon would cut through forests, fields and local recreation areas, increase noise pollution and threaten the existence of 40 farmers," says Greenpeace head Alexander Egit in dismay.
Residents living near the B20, on the other hand, have responded positively to the chancellor's announcement. "I believe it is important that roads are built because infrastructure is important for rural areas," says Nehammer, explaining his green light for the hotly contested Traisental expressway. This is enshrined in law and the road construction project should therefore be implemented.
He is thus diametrically opposed to the Minister for the Environment, Leonore Gewessler, who is known to have stopped the asphalt troops even before the ground-breaking ceremony.
Implementation of the S8
However, Nehammer also remains adamant on the Marchfeld Expressway (S8), which would undoubtedly also bring massive relief to local residents: in the event of the People's Party being returned to government, this will be implemented quickly.
While there are protests from the environmental group "Virus", FPÖ transport councillor Udo Landbauer reacts with malice: "The relief has been failing for years because of the black-green government."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.