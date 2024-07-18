Vorteilswelt
Road construction in Lower Austria

Nehammer wants to implement S8 and S34 if elected

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 16:00

"Concrete-hard" announcement from the Federal Chancellor: Nehammer announces the rapid construction of the S34 and S8 after the National Council elections.

"Close to St. Pölten, Karl Nehammer wants to seal over 100 hectares of grassland with the S34 expressway. That is an area the size of around 150 soccer pitches. The nine-kilometer-long, four-lane concrete ribbon would cut through forests, fields and local recreation areas, increase noise pollution and threaten the existence of 40 farmers," says Greenpeace head Alexander Egit in dismay.

Nehammer's road construction announcement spurs (Greenpeace) activists to resist
Nehammer's road construction announcement spurs (Greenpeace) activists to resist
(Bild: Moser Gabriele/Gabriele Moser)

Residents living near the B20, on the other hand, have responded positively to the chancellor's announcement. "I believe it is important that roads are built because infrastructure is important for rural areas," says Nehammer, explaining his green light for the hotly contested Traisental expressway. This is enshrined in law and the road construction project should therefore be implemented.

He is thus diametrically opposed to the Minister for the Environment, Leonore Gewessler, who is known to have stopped the asphalt troops even before the ground-breaking ceremony.

Implementation of the S8
However, Nehammer also remains adamant on the Marchfeld Expressway (S8), which would undoubtedly also bring massive relief to local residents: in the event of the People's Party being returned to government, this will be implemented quickly.

While there are protests from the environmental group "Virus", FPÖ transport councillor Udo Landbauer reacts with malice: "The relief has been failing for years because of the black-green government."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

