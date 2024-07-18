Further uproar over the reallocation of parish benefices

Those affected no longer want to pay a contribution

At the same time, there is renewed opposition. On the initiative of a farmer from the Passion Play community of St. Margarethen, a petition was launched, which is now to be extended to the whole of Burgenland. The letter sharply criticizes Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics: The diocese is only concerned with maximizing profits. The fields that were donated to the church by their ancestors are now being taken away from the farmers and their livelihoods are threatened. Instead of small and medium-sized farms from the village, large landowners from somewhere else are getting their turn.