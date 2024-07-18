"Peasant uprising"
Further uproar over the reallocation of parish benefices
The reallocation of parish benefices by the diocese continues to cause anger among farmers. Signatures are now being collected, while at the same time church tax is being refused.
There is no peace regarding the re-letting of the diocese's parish benefices. As reported, the diocese has unexpectedly terminated the contracts of the previous tenants in order to put them out to tender again. This caused anger among the farmers affected.
Concerns about livelihoods
The dispute concerns 1200 hectares of land in 105 parishes, which were previously farmed by 300 tenants. Some of the existing tenants fear that they will not be able to keep up with the prices offered in the course of the new tender and will therefore lose part of the land and their livelihood. The diocese, on the other hand, justifies the move with the need to secure the pension contributions for pastors and priests.
5000 offers from 1600 farmers
The bidding period for the new tender recently ended. According to the diocese's real estate department, over 5000 bids were submitted by 1600 farmers.
Those affected no longer want to pay a contribution
At the same time, there is renewed opposition. On the initiative of a farmer from the Passion Play community of St. Margarethen, a petition was launched, which is now to be extended to the whole of Burgenland. The letter sharply criticizes Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics: The diocese is only concerned with maximizing profits. The fields that were donated to the church by their ancestors are now being taken away from the farmers and their livelihoods are threatened. Instead of small and medium-sized farms from the village, large landowners from somewhere else are getting their turn.
Fair negotiations called for
"We farmers are prepared to negotiate prices, but this must be done fairly and transparently," it says. The letter is intended to encourage reflection. All signatories would no longer pay church contributions for the time being. There is also a threat to leave the church.
Best bidder instead of highest bidder
The diocese rejects the accusation that only large landowners get a chance as incorrect. The land is awarded according to the best bidder principle and not the highest bidder principle. All tenants come from the region. "Farmers involved in the church were given the opportunity to improve their bids in the event of low offers in order to accommodate them," it is emphasized.
Fields serve as security for pastors
The fields were also once given to the church to secure the pastors' livelihood. "The purpose of the yields has therefore not changed since the fields were handed over," it says. The fact that some farmers are no longer willing to make a contribution is incomprehensible to the diocese: "Because parish involvement on the part of these farmers cannot be linked to an economic advantage."
