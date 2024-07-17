The country of artificial unintelligence

On the other hand, you speak of AI as a "job killer". What are the greatest dangers posed by the increased use of AI?

I see the danger of companies falling for the AI hype and believing that AI will replace their workforce and that AI can do the work much more cheaply. That is a misconception. I therefore advise responsible companies to focus on the sensible use of AI - to speed up processes - and to focus on how they can use the time gained to promote the well-being of their staff. Instead of laying them off. More and more Austrian companies are taking this approach. This is where companies should not let their competitive advantage lie: Satisfied employees who are not overworked are the key to sustainable success in the future. AI can help with this.