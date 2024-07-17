Hardly any interest in AI
The country of artificial unintelligence
Austrians have relatively little knowledge about artificial intelligence - but there is considerable skepticism. This is according to the latest edition of the Digital Skills Barometer, which focused on the topic of AI this year.
Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is on everyone's lips. "fit4internet" wanted to know how much Austrians know about it and whether they can handle it. For the annual Digital Skills Barometer, 2000 internet-using Austrians (aged 16 to 87) were surveyed.
The result (see also chart) is sobering: Austria is at risk of losing touch with the digital future. And this despite the fact that we consider our basic knowledge to be "solid". In reality, however, we need guidance to be able to carry out the simplest routine AI tasks. Far too few, only 35 percent, use AI, more men than women, more young than old. So far, so unsurprising.
Fear of job loss
The fact that only eleven percent of companies use AI should give us pause for thought. Managers complain about the lack of knowledge, unclear legal requirements and low acceptance by employees. There is uncertainty among employees themselves. Four out of ten believe that jobs will soon be replaced by AI. However, only 28% are prepared to invest in digital training themselves. As many as 38% would do so if the state or company financed the training.
In order not to lose touch completely, the authors of the study call for awareness-raising and public discourse on the topic of artificial intelligence. Information campaigns are just as important as adequate weekly lessons on AI at secondary schools and support programs for companies. Because, as Martin Heimhilcher from the Chamber of Commerce emphasizes: "AI is not a temporary phenomenon, but is fundamentally changing the economy." However, with 61% of people lagging behind in AI, there are too many in this country who would then be left behind.
Lena Marie Glaser, author of the book "Künstliche Konkurrenz" (Artificial Competition), talks about the opportunities and dangers of artificial intelligence in the future world of work.
"Krone": What are the biggest opportunities that AI offers employees?
Lena Marie Glaser: AI has the potential to relieve employees of administrative and monotonous tasks, but also to serve as inspiration for creative new solutions. If AI is used sensibly, it can contribute to less work stress and also lead to better work results and a better quality of life.
On the other hand, you speak of AI as a "job killer". What are the greatest dangers posed by the increased use of AI?
I see the danger of companies falling for the AI hype and believing that AI will replace their workforce and that AI can do the work much more cheaply. That is a misconception. I therefore advise responsible companies to focus on the sensible use of AI - to speed up processes - and to focus on how they can use the time gained to promote the well-being of their staff. Instead of laying them off. More and more Austrian companies are taking this approach. This is where companies should not let their competitive advantage lie: Satisfied employees who are not overworked are the key to sustainable success in the future. AI can help with this.
What new skills should employees develop in order to remain relevant in the age of AI?
In addition to technical skills, learning how to use AI critically is essential. Because by no means everything that AI outputs is correct. For me, as a lawyer by training, this includes critically questioning AI results and checking their accuracy. However, it is important for everyone to learn how to do this. Under no circumstances should you accept the results without checking them. AI likes to hallucinate and spit out false information. In order to use AI sensibly, employees need to learn how to activate their own imagination and ask the right questions.
