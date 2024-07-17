“The indoor swimming pool flop threatens a cost explosion”

At a press conference, FP city party chairman Gernot Darmann congratulated Ferlach on the rapid implementation of an indoor swimming pool. "This is not possible in Klagenfurt. Already in January, the city's demand for an environmental impact assessment resulted in two million euros in additional costs for the Klagenfurt public utilities as the planning contractor for the construction of the indoor swimming pool. This must ultimately be borne by the city. If an EIA is really necessary now, Stadtwerke could jump ship as the builder," Darmann emphasizes. "The sparrows have been whistling that from the rooftops for a long time. That would be fatal."