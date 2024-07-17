Harsh FPÖ criticism:
“The indoor swimming pool flop threatens a cost explosion”
The FPÖ torpedoes the indoor swimming pool flop in Klagenfurt. "It is embarrassing that the city has been unable to provide an indoor swimming pool for families and clubs for years. If an EIA is required for this, the municipal utilities could withdraw as the builder. Then there is a risk of a cost explosion."
At a press conference, FP city party chairman Gernot Darmann congratulated Ferlach on the rapid implementation of an indoor swimming pool. "This is not possible in Klagenfurt. Already in January, the city's demand for an environmental impact assessment resulted in two million euros in additional costs for the Klagenfurt public utilities as the planning contractor for the construction of the indoor swimming pool. This must ultimately be borne by the city. If an EIA is really necessary now, Stadtwerke could jump ship as the builder," Darmann emphasizes. "The sparrows have been whistling that from the rooftops for a long time. That would be fatal."
The file is with a senior state official, "Mayor Christian Scheider must ensure legal certainty as quickly as possible. If the municipal utilities back out, the project would be back to square one and would cost the taxpayers a lot of money. Because then everything would be called into question all the more."
FP city councillor Sandra Wassermann addressed the many problems in housing construction. "The supervisory board was abolished and a five-member advisory board was to be installed instead. But that never happened. Gerhard Scheucher is doing a good job as managing director, but is to be silenced again. That must not happen."
