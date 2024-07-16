Lots of vodka
Drunk girl falls unconscious in Lake Traunsee
Unbelievable recklessness of a 14-year-old girl in Gmunden. According to friends, she first drank about a liter of vodka. Then she had the idea of going for a swim in the Traunsee. However, she fell unconscious and was in danger of drowning.
A hot day and a very bad idea almost became the young woman from Gmunden's undoing. Together with friends, she had drunk an excessive amount of alcohol in the vicinity of the Gmunden lake station. It is said to have been about a liter of vodka.
A passer-by rescued the girl
Later that day, she wanted to go swimming in the lake. However, she quickly fell unconscious and was in danger of drowning. Two friends (both 15 years old) desperately tried to keep the girl afloat.
Alcohol poisoning
Drinking a liter of vodka can lead to severe alcohol poisoning. Alcohol poisoning occurs when the level of alcohol in the blood is so high that it has life-threatening effects. Symptoms can range from nausea and vomiting to unconsciousness and respiratory arrest.
Transport to hospital
A passer-by who happened to be present rescued the 14-year-old and lifted her onto the jetty. She was then taken to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Gmunden.
