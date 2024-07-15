Trump’s Twitter rival jumps on the stock market

Trump Media is valued at over eight billion dollars on the stock exchange

Since the IPO, the price of Trump's stock market company has gone up and down: on April 16, one share was worth just 8.80 dollars, at the end of June it was briefly worth 27.62 dollars before falling again. But now, after the failed assassination attempt, it stands at almost 30 dollars, the highest it has ever been. In total, the company is now valued at over eight billion dollars.