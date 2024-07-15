Heatwave! Construction workers can stop earlier

The heat on construction sites raises many questions; there is a legal right for employers to stop work above 32.5 degrees. The accounting is very complicated in such cases, so it is hardly ever practiced. However, "Swietelsky Bau" is giving its workers two hours off earlier during the heat phase in Klagenfurt. "We finish at 2.30 p.m. now, we need the break too," the workers breathe a sigh of relief.