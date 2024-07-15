Numerous construction sites
Heatwave! Construction workers can stop earlier
The whole of Klagenfurt is one big construction site this summer. Due to the district heating expansion, drivers have to sweat even more on the many detours, with traffic jams starting as early as 7 am. Many construction workers are suffering from the heat. At one company, however, they can stop work two hours earlier.
There is no heating in the summer, so the district heating expansion can go ahead without any problems. The sewer network is also being expanded. This is an additional challenge for the many motorists. Many detour have been set up and traffic jams start early in the morning. Many roads are now closed to traffic.
Digging is currently underway on St. Veiter Ring, Völkermarkter Ring, Kreuzbergl, Radetzkystraße, Grete-Bittner-Straße, 8. Mai-Straße, Karfreitstraße, Anzengrubertstraße and Keutschacher Straße in Viktring, and the highway feeder roads are also affected: District heating pipes are being installed on Koschatstrasse and power lines are also being laid.
Work on the construction sites will continue at least until mid-October, while the railroad underpass in Waidmannsdorf will take a year longer. Bus replacement routes are now being set up permanently. There are over 20 construction sites in total.
- Koschatstraße: Traffic is one-way into the city and diverted out of the city via Sterneckstraße. Completion is planned by October.
- In Viktring , excavation work is being carried out in Keutschacher Straße. Supply and disposal lines will be renewed between Waidmannsdorfer Straße and Rotschitzenstraße until the end of October. The construction site will be regulated with alternating traffic lights.
- Work has begun on Radetzkystraße / Schillerpark. There is no complete road closure here, but there may be delays at the Europahaus.
- Excavation work is taking place on the St. Veiter Ring / Völkermarkter Ring in Klagenfurt. As this work is being carried out in the intersection area, KMG lines B and 5 are being diverted into the city. The stops Kraßniggstraße, Feldmarschall-Conrad-Platz (towards the city) and Kardinalplatz will not be served by these lines. The work is expected to last until August 14.
- Bus detour due to the "Rammstein" concert on July 17 and 18: Line B (Viktring School) will run via Waidmannsdorfer Straße and Keutschacher Straße to Viktring School from 1 pm. Line 5 runs from 4 p.m. via Siebenhügelstraße and Waidmannsdorfer Straße to the Carinthian University of Education. Line 6 runs from 4 p.m. via Waidmannsdorfer Straße, Kanaltalerstraße, Luegerstraße and Ginzkeygasse to the university.
- In Feschnigstraße (between Mantschehofgasse and Gärtnerei), road construction and asphalting work will take place from July 22. As this will result in a total closure, the KMG line A will take a detour out of town via Waldrandgasse from the start of operations. A replacement stop will be set up in Suppanstraße on the way into the city. Line A will be routed via Suppanstraße - Feldkirchner Straße - Mantschehofgasse to Uteweg.
The construction workers are sweating. Some of them have to work hard in the blazing sun. Work starts as early as 6.30 in the morning. Additional breaks are planned so that the workers can drink and gather strength.
The heat on construction sites raises many questions; there is a legal right for employers to stop work above 32.5 degrees. The accounting is very complicated in such cases, so it is hardly ever practiced. However, "Swietelsky Bau" is giving its workers two hours off earlier during the heat phase in Klagenfurt. "We finish at 2.30 p.m. now, we need the break too," the workers breathe a sigh of relief.
