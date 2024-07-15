Germany: Parents of shooter (15) charged

Classmate murdered

As reported, the 15-year-old is said to have shot a fellow pupil with a pistol at his school in Offenburg, southwest of Stuttgart, on November 9 last year. At the time, there was talk of a "personal motive". The victim died a short time later in hospital (see video above). According to the investigation, the German had 41 rounds of ammunition with him and the weapon is said to have come from his parents' household. Due to his age, he could be jailed for a maximum of ten years.