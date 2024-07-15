Gun not secured
Germany: Parents of shooter (15) charged
The parents of the suspected shooter (15) have been charged in Germany for allegedly contributing to the death of a 15-year-old. In the fall of 2023, their son had used a pistol that the parents allegedly possessed illegally and did not secure sufficiently.
The public prosecutor's office in Offenburg (Baden-Württemberg) is accusing them of involuntary manslaughter and violations of the Weapons Act. A decision must now be made as to whether or not a main trial will be opened. If the parents are convicted, they could face between six months and five years in prison.
Their son is currently standing trial for murder and attempted murder before a juvenile chamber, and the public is excluded from the trial. The trial is due to be concluded soon.
Classmate murdered
As reported, the 15-year-old is said to have shot a fellow pupil with a pistol at his school in Offenburg, southwest of Stuttgart, on November 9 last year. At the time, there was talk of a "personal motive". The victim died a short time later in hospital (see video above). According to the investigation, the German had 41 rounds of ammunition with him and the weapon is said to have come from his parents' household. Due to his age, he could be jailed for a maximum of ten years.
