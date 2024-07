Ravens’ Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones (40) is dead!

"Mile High Miracle"

Jones was selected with the 73rd pick in the 2007 draft by the Houston Texans. In 2012, the wide receiver and return specialist moved to Baltimore, where he became a club legend with the "Mile High Miracle", when he caught a 70-yard pass from Joe Flacco in the play-off game against the Denver Broncos, saving the Ravens in overtime, where they ultimately prevailed against Denver.