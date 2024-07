Flooded car started to burn after high water

Exhaust residue caught fire

The fire was finally extinguished by the Frantschach-St. Gertraud fire brigade, who were deployed with ten men. "The vehicle had been flooded during the flood two days ago," the police explain the cause of the fire: "The vehicle was cleaned, but twigs and grass residue remained on the exhaust." It was precisely these twigs and grass residues that had started to burn on the rear exhaust silencer - there were no injuries in the incident. According to initial estimates, there was also no damage to the vehicle.