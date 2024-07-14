First plans
New headquarters: Vienna police move
The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate (LPD) is apparently making plans for a medium-term move from its headquarters on Schottenring. The future location is likely to be the site of the former Albrechtskaserne barracks in Leopoldstadt. The LPD confirmed the plans, but remained tight-lipped about the details.
The project had already been presented to the staff representatives in May and an architectural competition had already been completed, according to police sources. Parts of the Ministry of Defense are currently housed on the site in Vorgartenstraße. In future, the State Police Directorate and large parts of the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) are to move in there, according to police circles. The construction of an operational training center is also likely to be planned.
Start of demolition work
The ground-breaking ceremony for the start of demolition work in Vienna-Leopoldstadt is planned for early 2025, with completion of the security center scheduled for 2030. "Planning is ongoing and will continue," explained the provincial police directorate in a statement. A project of this kind naturally takes a lot of time, which is why it is not yet possible to communicate any details. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) unanimously stated that talks were currently underway. However, the conclusion of the contracts is still pending, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior explained.
"Modernization was long overdue"
Central departments of the executive branch in the federal capital are currently spread across several locations - including the LKA with its headquarters in Vienna-Alsergrund. The official building on Schottenring, which was completed in the 1970s, has long been considered outdated. Walter Strallhofer, Deputy Chairman of the Staff Representation in Vienna, from the Social Democratic Trade Unionist Group (FSG), also points this out. "Modernization was long overdue," says Strallhofer. He hopes for a solution for all buildings in need of refurbishment. "Because unfortunately there are a lot of them."
Details of the project still open
The blue police unionist and FPÖ member of the National Council Werner Herbert struck a similar note. According to Herbert from the Aktionsgemeinschaft Unabhängiger und Freiheitlicher (AUF - Action Group of Independents and Liberals), "we have waited far too long anyway". He also referred to unanswered questions regarding the financing of the project. The Christian Trade Unionists Group (FCG) made it clear that the details of the project were still open. "However, we welcome it in principle, of course," said Vienna FCG Chairman Gerhard Zauner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
