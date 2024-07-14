New headquarters: Vienna police move

Start of demolition work

The ground-breaking ceremony for the start of demolition work in Vienna-Leopoldstadt is planned for early 2025, with completion of the security center scheduled for 2030. "Planning is ongoing and will continue," explained the provincial police directorate in a statement. A project of this kind naturally takes a lot of time, which is why it is not yet possible to communicate any details. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) unanimously stated that talks were currently underway. However, the conclusion of the contracts is still pending, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior explained.