Last year, Djokovic also gave his all to deny Alcaraz the Wimbledon title and fought off defeat for five sets. The starting position is different this year. While the "Djoker" won three out of four majors last year, this year, quite unusually for him, he is still without a title. He made it to his first final of the season in Wimbledon of all places - which also shows that you can't write him off just yet as the almost last representative of the "Big Three".