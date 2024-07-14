Final in the live ticker
Final at Wimbledon: 21-year-old last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz meets 37-year-old Serb Novak Djokovic. We will be reporting live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
Victory in the round of 16 in Paris, then withdrawal from the quarter-finals and a last-minute operation on the meniscus of his right knee. A good five weeks later, 37-year-old Serb Novak Djokovic is actually in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. That borders on a miracle. "I really want to play for the title," he said after his arrival at Wimbledon. So the chance to win major title number 25 against last year's winner Carlos Alcaraz is there.
Even Djokovic himself described the realization of his goal of playing for his eighth Wimbledon trophy as "surreal" after his three-set semi-final victory over the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. "I was really focused on making Wimbledon happen for me this year." He had not been reckless and had not acted against the advice of the doctors. "I never pushed anything," said Djokovic, who also brought Tyrolean fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch back into his team at the beginning of May. He himself had followed every step advised during his rehab: "I even did more than that."
Last year, Djokovic also gave his all to deny Alcaraz the Wimbledon title and fought off defeat for five sets. The starting position is different this year. While the "Djoker" won three out of four majors last year, this year, quite unusually for him, he is still without a title. He made it to his first final of the season in Wimbledon of all places - which also shows that you can't write him off just yet as the almost last representative of the "Big Three".
The loss of the quarter-final against Alex de Minaur, who was unable to compete due to injury, certainly played into Djokovic's hands. The father of two will not get many more chances to finally leave Margaret Court (also 24 Major titles, albeit in a completely different era) behind him in the all-time list. "History is at stake," Djokovic knows very well.
"I know what I have to do"
But Carlos Alcaraz has won all three of his previous finals at major level. "I know what I have to do. I'm sure he knows what he has to do to beat me. It's going to be a really interesting match," said the 21-year-old Spaniard. "But I'm ready to take on this challenge and I'm ready to do well."
After Jannik Sinner's quarter-final exit, the top three will remain the same regardless of the outcome of the final. Djokovic, who would draw level with record holder Roger Federer with his eighth Wimbledon title, remains ATP runner-up ahead of Alcaraz for the time being.
Djokovic is 3:2 ahead in the head-to-head with Alcaraz, who is 16 years younger. "He's deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we've ever seen in this sport. We're going to see a lot from him in the future, no question. He will win many more Grand Slams," Djokovic praised his opponent. "But in the future, when I retire in about 15 years - I'm joking, I'm joking," said the 37-year-old with a laugh. With his 37th major final, Djokovic is the lone leader (ahead of Roger Federer with 31 and in the mixed ranking ahead of Chris Evert with 34).
Princess Kate will be here
Not only the two finalists will cause a stir on Sunday: Princess Kate (42) will also be attending the men's final, Kensington Palace in London announced. The daughter-in-law of King Charles III announced her cancer diagnosis a few months ago. She did not attend any public appointments for a long time, only appearing at the Trooping the Color military parade in London in mid-June. Known as a big tennis fan, Kate, who is married to Prince William, heir to the British throne, is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and has often attended the tournament in the past.
