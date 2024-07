Severe storms make Lower Austria unsafe

Trees fell onto the road

According to the district fire brigade command, the Amstetten area alarm center (BAZ) has increased its staff due to numerous emergency calls. Kematen, Waidhofen a. d. Ybbs and Ertl were among those affected by the storm. Emergency services throughout the district did their best. Cellars and buildings - including a bank branch - had to be pumped out, trees removed from roads and blockages in streams cleared.