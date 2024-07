“Something good” is cooked at the Chancenhaus

Aiming for 8000 meals per month

"Every month, 600 'Samariter Kisterln' are delivered, and there are also recipes for the recipients," explains project manager Daniela Offenbacher. However, the need for meals is constantly increasing. The Samariterbund's aim is therefore to distribute 8,000 meals a month to people in need in future, compared to the current figure of 6,000.