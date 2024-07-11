1.4 million euros in damage, no respite from storms

On Wednesday, the emergency services mostly had to respond to blocked or flooded roads and flooded buildings. The districts of Braunau, Ried and Rohrbach were hit particularly hard. The worst hail damage was also in the west: In Braunau, Schärding and Grieskirchen, agricultural damage amounted to 1.4 million euros, according to Upper Austrian hail insurance director Wolfgang Winkler. Around 3000 hectares of grain, maize, soy, sugar beet and rapeseed crops and grassland were destroyed, in some cases massively.