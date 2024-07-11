Well equipped
Castles were once regarded as defensive structures, places of refuge and symbols of power. Burgenland was also well equipped. Today, it offers an insight into life in those days and not only amazes the little ones.
High above the Rosalia Mountains, Forchtenstein Castle sits enthroned on a rocky cone and tells of a turbulent, warlike past. Its origins date back to the 13th century. The castle has been associated with the Esterházy name since the 1620s. Paul I Esterházy had the castle converted into a baroque high castle, which today houses the historical Kunstkammer, the Zeughaus and permanent and special exhibitions.
IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF NOBILITY
Forfel the castle mouse can also be found at Forchtenstein Castle. The cute mascot is always inviting visitors to events in one of the most beautiful fortified buildings in Burgenland. Today, Sunday, and the next two vacation weekends (until July 28), there are 30 hands-on stations at the fortress. Visitors of all ages can slip into historical costumes and embark on a journey back in time to the world of damsels and knights!
Under the motto "Experience life as it used to be together", guests can learn about crafts and guilds from the old days in several workshops set up, work together and take home items they have made themselves.
Simply cool! In hot weather, the three-cheese kids enjoy refreshing activities in the castle, such as the organic bakery, pottery, writing workshop and hands-on theater.
Güssing Castle, Burgenland's oldest fortress built in 1157, is enthroned on a long-extinct volcanic cone. From the top you can look out over the town, the Güssing fishponds Ramsar area and far into the Hungarian lowlands. An inclined elevator provides quick and comfortable access for all those who do not want to face the steep climb.
From the ancestral gallery to the weapons collection
An extensive collection bears witness to the glorious history of the Hungarian magnate Batthyány family. Works of art spanning more than 400 years can be seen in the magnificent painting room, the former knights' hall.
Schlaining Castle is not only a place of history, but also a lively center of cultural exchange. "Dark Times - Of Perpetrators and the Righteous" is the title of the current exhibition. It is dedicated to the period of National Socialist terror in Burgenland. It is told through the biographies of perpetrators and those who offered resistance. The permanent exhibition, on the other hand, provides insights into the history of the medieval fortifications and sheds light on the lives of important residents such as mercenary leader Andreas Baumkircher.
Things get sporty around Lockenhaus Castle in central Burgenland. Between Lockenhaus and Rechnitz, the Geschriebenstein (882 m), the highest mountain in the youngest province, is the hotspot of the mountain bike scene. The Rechnitz bathing lake promises refreshment, as do the hotel rooms behind thick castle walls at night.
