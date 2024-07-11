Well equipped

Schlaining Castle is not only a place of history, but also a lively center of cultural exchange. "Dark Times - Of Perpetrators and the Righteous" is the title of the current exhibition. It is dedicated to the period of National Socialist terror in Burgenland. It is told through the biographies of perpetrators and those who offered resistance. The permanent exhibition, on the other hand, provides insights into the history of the medieval fortifications and sheds light on the lives of important residents such as mercenary leader Andreas Baumkircher.