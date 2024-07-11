Forum
Where does the freedom of art end for you?
"To time its art - to art its freedom", once wrote Ludwig Hevesi, who was an art critic among other things. Artistic freedom is a central element of our society. It enables artists to express their visions and ideas without restrictions. Whether in writing, pictures or all other forms such as statues. How far can art go for you?
This brings us to the statue of the Virgin Mary, which recently caused a stir - so much so that it was damaged. Depicting Mary as a "normal woman" giving birth to a child went too far for some people. A good example of how art that crosses boundaries and breaks with traditional ideas is often met with resistance. Yet this is sometimes an integral part of art. It stimulates discussion and promotes social change. But for some, offending religious or cultural feelings is a red line that art should not cross.
How is that for you? Where do you draw the line when it comes to artistic freedom and why? In your opinion, how should art that is considered offensive or harmful be dealt with? Feel free to join the discussion in the comments section below, we look forward to hearing your views.
