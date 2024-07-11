Where does the freedom of art end for you?

This brings us to the statue of the Virgin Mary, which recently caused a stir - so much so that it was damaged. Depicting Mary as a "normal woman" giving birth to a child went too far for some people. A good example of how art that crosses boundaries and breaks with traditional ideas is often met with resistance. Yet this is sometimes an integral part of art. It stimulates discussion and promotes social change. But for some, offending religious or cultural feelings is a red line that art should not cross.