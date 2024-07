Glider crashes after only a few meters

At around 1 p.m., the Swiss man wanted to take off on a sightseeing flight with his self-launcher in Hirt. However, the glider's engine suddenly lost power and the 50-year-old was forced to make an emergency landing in a field after just a few meters in the air. "The pilot suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was taken to Friesach Hospital by the ambulance after receiving initial medical treatment. His 46-year-old co-pilot from Germany remained uninjured," according to the provincial police directorate.