Party advertisements
New rules: City of Salzburg declares war on posters
Eight weeks before each election, but only strict rules for the parties between the various votes: The city of Salzburg wants to curb the "uncontrolled growth" of party posters in the old town. The parties face fines of 3000 euros for violations.
According to the City of Salzburg, the wave of party posters between elections is increasing. Posters are almost constantly being put up: Events, consultation days, image campaigns.
This should come to an end. Back in 2013, under former mayor Heinz Schaden (SPÖ), the waves of posters between elections were curbed. The decision taken back then is now being rehashed, amended and will be presented to the city senate tomorrow, Thursday.
One week to remove, otherwise 3000 euro fine
The aim is to allow posters to be put up for eight weeks before elections in future - instead of six. Outside of these election phases, only two campaigns per term of office will be permitted (maximum four weeks), as well as two event applications per year (maximum three weeks). Consultation days may be advertised for two weeks at a time.
Outside of these "relaxations", Salzburg's old town is to be kept completely free. No more party posters and no more information stands at rallies. Anyone acting contrary to this proposal has one week to remove the posters. The penalty for the parties for violations: 3000 euros.
Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ): "I am concerned with a clear regulation of party advertising. I want to limit the flood of posters and the proliferation of election posters in the interests of our citizens so that not everyone sees election advertising all the time, but mainly when elections are coming up."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
