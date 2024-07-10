Vorteilswelt
Expansion of the western line

Pasching struggles for its own train stop

Nachrichten
10.07.2024 10:00

As part of the expansion of the western line and the planned swing to Hörsching Airport, the construction of a train stop in Pasching is not planned for the time being. Construction is to take place at a later date. This is causing skepticism and many protests, which are becoming louder and louder in the 7700-inhabitant community. 

The ground-breaking ceremony for the four-track extension of the western line from Linz to Marchtrenk was celebrated on a grand scale. Among the many guests of honor and mayors, Pasching's mayor Markus Hofko was in a rather subdued mood. Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) confirmed that no station would be built in Pasching as part of the approximately one billion euro project. The prospect of a new station being built at a later date was held out.

Zitat Icon

The stop was also initially planned by ÖBB, but then suddenly disappeared without any reason being given. I cannot understand why this should have happened for cost reasons.

Markus Hofko, Bürgermeister in Pasching

"I can't understand why cost reasons should be responsible for this. If the stop was built at the same time, it would cost around 3.9 million euros. ÖBB's own contribution would be 2.5 million euros, as Pasching would bear a third of the costs. Construction at a later date when the line is fully operational would cost three times as much," says Hofko, bitterly disappointed.

Intervened for the first time in 2022
He therefore approached Gewessler again after 2022. One of the main arguments was the plans for a Pasching stop as a transport hub with supra-regional significance. The idea is to run a bus every 15 minutes from the transport hub in Hitzing via the Pasching train stop to Traun railroad station. "We're talking about a catchment area with 45,000 inhabitants and 24,500 jobs," Hofko calculates.

2700 passengers a day
If the bus and train can be brought into sync, around 2,700 people could use the stop every day. "We need a fast and environmentally friendly connection in all directions. This cannot be guaranteed without a stop," says Hofko.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
