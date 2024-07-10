Pasching struggles for its own train stop

The ground-breaking ceremony for the four-track extension of the western line from Linz to Marchtrenk was celebrated on a grand scale. Among the many guests of honor and mayors, Pasching's mayor Markus Hofko was in a rather subdued mood. Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) confirmed that no station would be built in Pasching as part of the approximately one billion euro project. The prospect of a new station being built at a later date was held out.