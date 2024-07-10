Anniversary
Cancer Aid summer party in Klagenfurt
Carinthian Cancer Aid is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Klagenfurt on Friday, July 12. The motto of the party is "For the love of life".
"We offer free help for cancer patients and their relatives," says Theresa Neumann, Managing Director of Krebshilfe Kärnten. The organization has been helping sick people since May 1994. From psycho-oncological care, social counseling and medical information to group offers. Neumann: "One focus is also on supporting children where mom or dad is ill." Prevention and early detection are also important topics.
Four permanent employees and 15 freelance experts work at Kärntner Krebshilfe, which is represented in all districts and carries out 1500 consultations every year. Around 250,000 euros in donations are raised each year. "Very, very often, patients also need financial support."
The summer party, under the motto "For the love of life", will take place on Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt. "We can consider ourselves lucky that Showtechnik Dobesch, the company that is managing the cup viewing for the European Championships, is providing us with all the technical equipment free of charge."
Summer party
30 years of cancer support: on July 12, from 2 p.m., on Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt
There will be numerous information stands and prevention offers, including birthmark screening and legal advice on site. There will also be a children's corner and a raffle: each ticket costs 5 euros, with the money going to the cancer charity. Musicians such as violinist Sibylle Fischer and the live band Sinn, Groovy Impact will also provide entertainment. "Food and drink will of course be provided."
