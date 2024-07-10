Biden gave a flawless speech at NATO summit

Press conference at the end of the summit calls for spontaneity

However, Biden does not usually make the biggest blunders anyway when he reads out speeches from the teleprompter. It becomes difficult for the 81-year-old when he speaks freely. He regularly mixes up names and places, does not finish sentences and thoughts and is sometimes very difficult to understand. This is why the real test for the US President has yet to come: On Thursday, he wants to give a press conference at the end of the NATO summit. He will have to react spontaneously - the teleprompter will not be able to help him.