Teleprompter helped a lot
Biden gave a flawless speech at NATO summit
After a series of slips of the tongue and weak performances that cast doubt on his health, US President Joe Biden delivered a powerful speech at the start of the NATO summit. This time he managed to do so without any mishaps - probably not least thanks to the help of a teleprompter.
NATO is celebrating its 75th anniversary - at 81, Biden is even a little older than the alliance. At the ceremony, he gave a pugnacious opening speech in which he did not allow himself a single slip-up. Biden's every move is currently being scrutinized in the debate about the 81-year-old's physical fitness.
The US President must have breathed a sigh of relief after his NATO speech. Because unlike his TV debacle a week and a half ago against his Republican challenger Donald Trump, Biden did not lose his train of thought.
Biden spoke powerfully and more clearly
This was mainly due to one of Biden's loyal helpers: the teleprompter. As usual at such events, Biden read the entire speech text from the prompter. When Biden thanked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on stage for his performance, he did not look directly at him most of the time, but instead read the text. Biden awarded Stoltenberg the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian honors. The presentation of the medal also went off without a hitch. In contrast to the TV debate, Biden spoke powerfully and much more clearly.
Press conference at the end of the summit calls for spontaneity
However, Biden does not usually make the biggest blunders anyway when he reads out speeches from the teleprompter. It becomes difficult for the 81-year-old when he speaks freely. He regularly mixes up names and places, does not finish sentences and thoughts and is sometimes very difficult to understand. This is why the real test for the US President has yet to come: On Thursday, he wants to give a press conference at the end of the NATO summit. He will have to react spontaneously - the teleprompter will not be able to help him.
Biden promises Ukraine more equipment
Biden announced that the USA and other NATO countries want to supply Ukraine with additional equipment to defend against Russian air attacks. In a joint statement, there was talk of "additional" Patriot air defense systems. It also stated that dozens of tactical air defense systems - such as the Nasams or Iris-T - were to be delivered to Kiev. "These systems will further expand and strengthen Ukraine's air defense." The joint declaration was issued by the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy, among others.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been warning for several months that more Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukrainian cities and urban centers. The USA has already provided the attacked country with one and also regularly supplies it with Patriot missiles. Germany even provided three of these defense systems. Romania has promised another one.
The war in Ukraine is one of the main topics at the NATO summit in Washington. The heads of state and government of the 32 member states of the defense alliance are celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.