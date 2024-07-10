Trial canceled
Alleged arsonist “missing” for court
Once again, the trial of a 25-year-old man who allegedly set several fires in Innsbruck's city center has failed. A police presentation failed - no one at home!
Judge Paul Menardi, the public prosecutor, the defense attorney and the lay assessors were all present in the courtroom on Tuesday. Only the most important person was missing - the defendant.
Several fires with high damage
On February 14, 2023, the Innsbruck resident, who did not appear, had allegedly set fire to various boxes and a shelf in a building he lived in in the city center and set fire to cellar compartments.
The damage amounts to almost 94,000 euros. According to the indictment, the man also set fire to several garbage cans and a bicycle on his way home before committing this crime.
Police patrol first saw burning garbage containers
A police patrol first noticed burning garbage containers in Herzog-Friedrich-Straße at around 3.30 a.m., later clouds of smoke pointed the way to the underground garage and cellar fire, which had apparently also been started. One person had to be taken to Innsbruck Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.
During the evacuation of the building, the suspect was noticed and a number of clues led to charges of arson.
Whether the man is actually guilty or not could naturally not be clarified on Tuesday due to his absence. Judge Menardi wanted to have the man brought before him, but was unable to do so as the police stood outside his locked apartment door and no one opened it.
I have no contact with my son.
Die Mutter des Angeklagten
Mother couldn't help at trial either
The 25-year-old's mother, who was called as a witness, was also unable to help. "I have no contact with my son," she said to Menardi outside the courtroom when asked.
New date only in the fall
A trial in absentia was not held. In consultation with those present, a new trial date was set for October 3.
As a general rule, defendants who repeatedly fail to appear for hearings are put on the wanted list by the court. It remains to be seen whether this will be successful in this case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.