These two men have a mission from today…

See and be seen - who was invited this year and who wasn't? Every year, the two Burgenland festival venues of St. Margarethen and Mörbisch are already in a state of great guesswork about the guest lists (politics) in the run-up to the festival. ADABEI was allowed to play a bit of a fly on the wall in advance and knows who will be joining Daniel Serafin in the quarry and Alfons Haider on the lake festival stage.