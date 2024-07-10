Grocery shopping: healthy or cheap?

Quality instead of quantity

For the sake of our health and the environment, we should pay attention to quality and not just price when buying food. "In many respects, our purchasing behavior does not match what we as a society want from food production," explained Maria Fanninger, founder of the "Land schafft Leben" association, at a press conference in Vienna. "Especially when it comes to meat, we often have very high expectations of production, but then buy the cheapest."