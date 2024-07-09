Roma caravans cause a stir

Stefan Helmreich, Mayor of Lieboch, can also tell you a thing or two about the problem: "We've had groups of Roma and Sinti here many times this year - mostly around the diesel cinema, but once also at the local sports field. They simply take water from the hydrants and electricity from some sockets," he reports. Three truckloads of garbage were left behind: "We had to dispose of it at the public's expense," he says, speaking of a great injustice. "The rules that apply to every Austrian must also apply to this ethnic group."