Price increase: criminal complaint against energy company

Provincial politics reacts with criticism

For the Lower Austrian SPÖ, which has repeatedly attacked the state-owned energy supplier over the past few months, the complaint is of course a real feast for the eyes. "Last year, the black-blue-governed EVN made a profit of 530 million euros. The population got nothing out of it, but instead there is a new luxury pretent for 600,000 euros. Because the black and blue government prefers to sack people rather than give the money back to the population," says Provincial Councillor and Chairman Sven Hergovich. However, he is critical of the association's methods and prefers to fight politically for low energy costs and not with lawsuits: "Because Lower Austria will decide in favor of low EVN prices and against black and blue at the latest at the next state election."