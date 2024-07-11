Culture and enjoyment
Discover the diversity of Schlaining Castle
Visit six extraordinary exhibitions under one roof. - An exciting journey through time from the medieval fortress to the center of peace.
Nestled in the idyllic landscape of southern Burgenland, the former fortified castle has become a cultural tourism hotspot, as impressively demonstrated by its inclusion in the illustrious group of "Austrian Leading Sights", Austria's most important sights.
Visitors are taken on a journey back in time through six captivating exhibitions. The interactive show "Castle Stories" in the renovated basement offers fascinating insights into the history of the castle. "Burgenland from 1921" deals with the political, economic and cultural development of the region, while "Burgenland aktuell" presents annually changing topics such as the energy transition and solar power.
What Schlaining Castle has to offer
Discover the wide range of events at Schlaining Castle and the upcoming festivals in the newly renovated castle arena at friedensburg.at .
Free admission with the Styria Card and the Burgenland Card. Open all year round from Tue - Sun & public holidays 09:00 - 17:00.
Immerse yourself in history
The special exhibition "Dark Times. Of Perpetrators and the Righteous" sheds light on the period of National Socialist terror in Burgenland, while "Schlaining and Peace" shows the commitment of the Austrian Center for Peace. In the former synagogue in Stadtschlaining, "Searching for Traces. Fragments of Jewish Life in Burgenland" tells of Jewish life in the region.
You can also enjoy the hospitality and culinary diversity of Burgenland - be it in the "Burghotel Schlaining", in the bistro "das Kranich" or in the "Weinkosterei Vinothek Burgenland" in the castle cellar. Stadtschlaining, the colorful town of peace, also offers many other highlights.
