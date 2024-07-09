New rule from July 7
Udo Landbauer locates “EU car surveillance”
A new EU regulation that came into force on July 7 is causing head-shaking in the St. Pölten government district. "The next giant step towards total surveillance and car communism," says FPÖ state vice-president and FPÖ regional transport councillor Udo Landbauer.
Since Sunday, numerous vehicle assistants have been mandatory in new cars in and by the European Union. Until now, drivers were free to choose whether or not they wanted to buy lane departure warning or speed assistance systems, for example. This is now a thing of the past. "You no longer have this choice. In other words, new cars must already have these assistants installed - and drivers will now have to bear the costs," explains FPÖ regional deputy Udo Landbauer.
A black box, as previously only known from air traffic, would then automatically store all essential data and parameters. Or the speed assistant, which aims to educate drivers to behave correctly or automatically locks the vehicle.
"Safety is all well and good. But introducing total surveillance under the guise of absolute safety is clearly to be rejected," says Landbauer, who also points out: "Cars are safer and more polluting than ever before. No more regulations, no more speed limits, no more snail's pace". He would rather talk about a speed limit of 150 km/h. As the "Krone" has already reported several times, Landbauer is in favor of raising the limit on selected stretches of road.
