Udo Landbauer locates “EU car surveillance”

"Safety is all well and good. But introducing total surveillance under the guise of absolute safety is clearly to be rejected," says Landbauer, who also points out: "Cars are safer and more polluting than ever before. No more regulations, no more speed limits, no more snail's pace". He would rather talk about a speed limit of 150 km/h. As the "Krone" has already reported several times, Landbauer is in favor of raising the limit on selected stretches of road.