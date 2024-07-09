World champion takes his place in the Porsche at the Weiz Rally

Aigner's successes were infectious

Aigner has no experience as a co-pilot. He generally prefers to be in the driver's seat, where he even became world champion in the production-based PWRC class of the World Rally Championship in 2008. At that time, he also infected wheelchair racer Reini Sampl and the then motorcycle ace Knobloch with the rally virus. Most recently, Aigner was only rarely to be found on race tracks; he has been running the ÖAMTC driving technology center in Kalwang for five years.