Pensioner Anna G. is desperate: "I first went to the registration office to make sure that someone hadn't registered at my apartment by mistake and then returned the letter of demand addressed to the person I didn't know by name, but with my home address, to Wiener Linien with explanatory notes. Nevertheless, I have now found another letter in my letterbox, this time from a debt collection agency based in Hamburg. Although I also sent this letter back to the debt collection agency with an explanation of the facts, who's to say that the bailiff won't suddenly turn up at my door?" the sprightly pensioner told "Krone".