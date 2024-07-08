Less traffic in City remains a pipe dream

And the groundhog greets us daily. No political project is better suited to this well-known phrase than the traffic-calmed city center. Apart from the Lobau Tunnel, perhaps. The opponents on both sides have also been the same for years. Monday was the day again. Transport Councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) appeared before the media in a now familiar setting. Flanked by City District Head Markus Figl (ÖVP), a data protection report that is now two years old was presented.