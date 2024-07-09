From January 1, 2025
Financing of tourism in Tyrol revised
The financing of tourism in Tyrol has been revised. A corresponding amendment is to come into force on January 1, 2025. The most important change is that the tax for businesses that profit little from tourism will be reduced by an average of 24 percent. On the other hand, tourists will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the visitor's tax.
Ten million euros in relief for the Tyrolean economy. This promise was made on Monday by Governor Anton Mattle and State Councillor for Economic Affairs and Tourism Mario Gerber (both ÖVP). How will this be achieved? With an amendment to tourism financing. This was submitted for review in the afternoon and is set to come into force on January 1, 2025. And this is what it looks like:
Tirol is a leading tourism region. Locals and guests alike benefit from the high-quality infrastructure and public transport connections.
LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Tourism levy for businesses remains
Tourism levy:Despite repeated criticism from businesses in the past, the levy will remain in place. However, companies whose direct benefit from tourism is lower will have to pay an average of 24 percent less. In addition, a tax-free amount of 2500 euros will be introduced. Turnover below this amount is exempt from tax.
Tourists have to pay more
Contribution groups:The occupational groups, of which there are currently 616, will be revised. Around 60 outdated ones are likely to be deleted and 50 new ones defined. The bottom line is that there will then be around 600 occupational groups.
Sojourn tax: Tourists will have to dig deeper into their pockets. The minimum local tax per day will increase from one to 2.60 euros. The maximum amount is five euros. The tourism associations will continue to set the amount themselves.
We have evaluated the system and are starting to modernize it. The funding is a guarantee that Tirol will hold its own in the face of tough competition.
LR Mario Gerber
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Department to be expanded into a service center
Beitragsservice: The Tourism and Contribution Service department is being expanded into a service center. Including two service hotlines for tax consultants, accountants and stakeholders as well as companies subject to contributions. The aim is to make the collection process more transparent and optimize the dunning process.
"Further development is necessary to be successful"
"Tourism brings prosperity, jobs and development opportunities. If we want to continue to be successful, we need to further develop the financial basis," said Mattle.
According to Gerber, "the two-tier tourism financing is a guarantee that Tirol can hold its own in the tough competition for guests. With the tourism tax, the companies enable the continuation of tourism, while the guests make a contribution to the offer with their tax". Study author Hubert Siller from MCI added that "the taxes also flow into infrastructure, events and public mobility".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.