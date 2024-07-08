The planned vegan cooking apprenticeship divides the catering industry

The industry is booming

Bernhard Falkner, who has been running the Front Food burger store in Linz for ten years, one of the few purely vegan restaurants in the country, sees things differently: "It was very hard to survive for the first four years. But now we have four times as much turnover as in the first year." Falkner is delighted about the meat-free chef apprenticeship: "This enables many young people who have a problem with cooking with meat to still do an apprenticeship in gastronomy and will help to combat the shortage of skilled workers."