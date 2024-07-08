After OGH ruling
Illegal credit fees: How to get your money!
Andreas Kaufmann, a lawyer from Graz, Austria, has been running the European Consumer Protection Association, which he founded, since June. He is currently helping borrowers to get unexpected money. Because all fees charged by banks are illegal, as the Supreme Court has ruled!
Andreas Kaufmann is a lawyer in Graz and specializes in construction and real estate law as well as commercial and sustainability law. He also teaches at the Institute of Law at the University of Graz. These extensive tasks are not enough for the lawyer, who travels extensively throughout Europe. That's why he fulfilled his heart's desire at the beginning of June and founded the European Consumer Protection Association (EKV). "The network consists of numerous business partners, and it is growing and growing. This allows us to cover many positions." For example, people can approach supposedly overpowering opponents free of charge. Only when money actually flows in does the association retain a small portion to finance itself.
As with the rent for apartments, everything should be paid for with the interest on the loan.
Rechtsanwalt und EKV-Präsident Andreas Kaufmann
This is easy to explain using a recent example: In January, the Austrian Supreme Court (OGH) published a decision that is of the utmost importance to millions of Austrians. "I'm amazed that the ruling has had so little widespread impact," says Kaufmann in amazement. The ruling is based on the fact that all loan processing fees can be reclaimed. This applies to current loans as well as loans that have already been repaid, and retroactively for 30 years! "As with the rent for apartments, everything should be settled with the interest on the loan," explains Kaufmann. If you look at the loan agreement, you suddenly see items such as "loan processing fees", "collection fees", "transfer fees" and "account management fees". The choice of words is sometimes very adventurous.
I recently got 13,000 euros back. In another case, I will now take legal action with the help of the EKV.
„Krone“-Leser Hans-Christian I.
Transparency often not given with loans
And that is precisely the crux of the matter: "The Consumer Protection Act states that transparency must be given. This is not the case here. The loan processing fee alone often amounts to between two and four percent of the total loan amount. This can be reclaimed, including four percent interest. Together with the other non-transparent fees, this often amounts to thousands of euros," says Kaufmann, who is President of the EKV.
"Krone" reader Hans-Christian I has already had experience with Andreas Kaufmanns' EKV: "I recently got 13,000 euros back from two banks. I'm now going to sue in another case with the help of EKV." Further information: ekv-europa.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.