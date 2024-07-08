Illegal credit fees: How to get your money!

This is easy to explain using a recent example: In January, the Austrian Supreme Court (OGH) published a decision that is of the utmost importance to millions of Austrians. "I'm amazed that the ruling has had so little widespread impact," says Kaufmann in amazement. The ruling is based on the fact that all loan processing fees can be reclaimed. This applies to current loans as well as loans that have already been repaid, and retroactively for 30 years! "As with the rent for apartments, everything should be settled with the interest on the loan," explains Kaufmann. If you look at the loan agreement, you suddenly see items such as "loan processing fees", "collection fees", "transfer fees" and "account management fees". The choice of words is sometimes very adventurous.