What makes us happy and when AI brings danger

Unresolved issues surrounding the use of AI

This challenge will be discussed at the Glückstagung, as will the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) in psychotherapy. A number of AI tools aim to recreate or even replace an interpersonal relationship. This harbors dangers. "Many questions have not yet been sufficiently clarified, such as the question of responsibility if a chatbot does not respond adequately to people in crisis situations," Höfer points out. Congress participants want to show how AI can still be put to good use.