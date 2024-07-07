Living hospitality
Hut owners moved from the Danube to the mountain lake
Every Advent, Anna and her Thomas look after the legendary "Punschkuchl" in Tulln (Lower Austria), but now the catering duo have moved from the Danube to the high mountains to cater for hikers.
I have three great passions - my faithful dogs, the mountains and gastronomy," beams Anna Potacka-Tonnhofer at the "Krone" reception in the Alpine Club hut in Lungau, Salzburg, which she now runs until the fall. Together with her husband Thomas, the woman from Tulln really blossoms in the magnificent panorama around the Rotgüldensee lake in the high mountain landscape in the narrow side valley of the upper Mur valley.
Mighty mountain streams shoot down into the valley here - otherwise it is wonderfully quiet apart from the barking of their four faithful four-legged friends, which echoes off the walls of rugged cliffs. One of the Akitas is the subject of a special legend: The Punschkuchl owner had walked from Graz to Monaco with "Ryoko". These days, however, the hard-working landlady has her heart firmly rooted in the alpine base of the idyllic national park community of Muhr.
They found themselves at 1735 meters above sea level and in view of the Großer Hafner, the highest mountain in the region at 3076 meters above sea level, via the simple advertisement: "Hut landlord wanted." Anna jumped at the chance: "It was love at first sight for us, but also for our barking flock!" Her culinary standards have remained the same here and there: "Everything is homemade, prepared with lots of love and a wide selection to suit all guests' tastes." Particularly important: the warm atmosphere!
A little insider tip
The route to the high mountains can be chosen via the unique climate summit, the Katschberg, which connects Salzburg and Carinthia. Anna and Tom will see each other again at the lake or otherwise in winter on the great river of life.
