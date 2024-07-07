Hut owners moved from the Danube to the mountain lake

They found themselves at 1735 meters above sea level and in view of the Großer Hafner, the highest mountain in the region at 3076 meters above sea level, via the simple advertisement: "Hut landlord wanted." Anna jumped at the chance: "It was love at first sight for us, but also for our barking flock!" Her culinary standards have remained the same here and there: "Everything is homemade, prepared with lots of love and a wide selection to suit all guests' tastes." Particularly important: the warm atmosphere!