Next wolf roams the Pinzgau region

However, there is no need to wait for the DNA analysis to release the animal for shooting. In the meantime, an unambiguous pattern of cracks is sufficient for the decision. This should allow the necessary regulations to be issued more quickly. A decision will be made in the next few days as to whether the wolf can be hunted and removed by decree. The new wolf management plan defines grazing protection zones for this purpose. These are areas that cannot be protected. This would also apply in the Niedernsill case.